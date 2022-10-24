Stakes, emotions high as Freeport Home Rule vote is two weeks away

FREEPORT (WREX) — Voters across the state will have several big decisions to make, but Freeport residents in particular have a choice that will determine the financial future of the area.
Freeport lost their home rule status with the 2020 census showing they had fewer than 25,000 residents.
Cities with that many people automatically get home rule unless voters put together to take it away (ie Rockford in the 1980s). Freeport however is on the opposite side where the city has petitioned to get their home rule status back.
City leaders argued for home rule Monday at the Freeport Public Library.
Mayor Jodi Miller laid out what home rule is and how Freeport uses it.
The short version of home rule is that it gives cities more power to be independent of the state government.
With home rule, a city can pass its own ordinances through its council and aldermen without needing state approval or a referendum on a voting ballot.
Home rule also gives cities the chance to put in certain taxes. Freeport in particular used home rule for a food services tax and sales tax.
Miller argued those taxes raised money for city services while taking some of the burden off people who live in Freeport.
Miller went on to say home rule makes up $5 million of the city's revenue on a yearly basis. She says without the revenue, the city would have to raise property taxes and cut city services to make ends meet.
She also spoke to her belief that losing home rule takes power away from Freeport voters.
"Without Home Rule, aldermen are stripped of most of their power in legislation in Freeport," Miller said. "Instead, Freeport will have to rely on legislation from Springfield and the general assembly, meaning the power of the Freeport voter is diluted."
Some people who were against home rule spoke up at the meeting, saying they were concerned about giving the city more power to tax.
"We watch, we see what's happening, we see the taxes that come along every year," a man at the meeting said. "How is it something that benefits the community?"
If voters go against home rule, the city can petition to put it back on future ballots.