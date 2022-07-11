Senators call on Department of Justice to apply Americans with Disabilities Act to internet

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined ten Senators in prompting Department of Justice (DOJ) to establish new rules ensuring that the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) applies to the Internet.
“The United States has invested billions of dollars to develop technology and provide connectivity to all parts of the country, but it is of little value to the Americans who are unable to access the online services that the rest of us so heavily rely on,” the Senators wrote to Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who leads DOJ’s Civil Rights Division.
“When Congress enacted the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990, the Internet and digital technologies were at a nascent stage. More than thirty years later, these technologies are now ubiquitous and we rely on them for daily activities—such as communicating with friends and family, conducting business, accessing government resources, and obtaining health care. New rules are necessary so that individuals with disabilities are provided equal access to the digital world.”
In their letter, the group of Senators called out a study which looked at the top one million most-visited websites.
Most of the sites were inaccessible to people with disabilities.
More than 4,000 complaints were filed in both federal and state courts regarding ADA compliance in 2021, but the verdicts cannot move forward until the DOJ decides on regulations.
