Rosecrance receives $300k in federal funding for Freeport Office

FREEPORT (WREX) — Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) delivered a check on Tuesday to the new Rosecrance facility in Freeport. The check totaled $300,000 which comes from the Community Funding Grant.
The money will be used to help start up the operations in Freeport and help serve the surrounding communities in Stephenson, Carroll, and Jo Daviess Counties.
"This is a service that is needed and Rosecrance is delivering" said Bustos. "They're able to start this up because of the $300k grant we gave them."
The facility will include mental health and substance abuse needs for individuals and groups as needed.
"We have had tremendous local support from the business community, local legislators, who express their gratitude that Rosecrance took this chance and this opportunity to move into Freeport," said Rosecrance President and CEO David Gomel.
