Pritzker issues disaster proclamation after Highland Park mass shooting

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values 105 to 110 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern
Will, Kane, Lake IL, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will,
Southern Cook, Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana,
Lake IN and Porter.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Numerous thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon
and last through the overnight period. High moisture will
lead to efficient rain rates with flash flooding possible
where storms train.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as
well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas.

&&

Pritzker issues disaster proclamation after Highland Park mass shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
What we know about the Highland Park shooting suspect

A Lake Forest police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Illinois on July 4, after a shooter fired on the northern suburb's Fourth of July parade.

 Brian Cassella/AP

CHICAGO -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Lake County in efforts to assist with recovery following Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park.

A disaster proclamation grants Illinois the ability to to make use of state resources, personnel, or equipment quicker to help communities recover.

The disaster proclamation is for Lake County alone and will remain in effect for 30 days.

“There are no words for the kind of evil that turns a community celebration into a tragedy,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

“As we mourn together, the State of Illinois will provide every available resource to Highland Park and surrounding communities in the days and weeks ahead as the community works to recover from this horrific tragedy.”

“I am devastated by yesterday’s tragedy not just because it hit the very community I represent, but because mass shootings have become an all-too-common occurrence in this country that no city is immune to,” said State Senator Julie Morrison (D-Lake Forest).

“I pray for the victims and their families and vow to work together with my colleagues, local officials and Governor Pritzker on real, tangible solutions to ensure no other Illinois family has to experience this nightmare.”

"My community is so grateful for the emergency declaration and the support the State of Illinois has already given, especially the immediate response from the Illinois State Police,” said State Representative Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield).

"Our needs will grow and evolve over time, and we know state government has our back as we continue to confront the reality of this horrific attack.”

Tags

Recommended for you