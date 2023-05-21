NAACP Rockford Branch Tea Party to support women living with disabilities

ROCKFORD — One stateline organization celebrated women Sunday afternoon.
The NAACP Rockford Branch hosted a tea party as a way to support women who have or have a child with a disability.
It's also highlighting local businesses with vendors selling everything from tea hats to jewelry.
NAACP Rockford Branch President Rhonda Greer Robinson says it is important to understand the struggle of living with a disability and hopes people know they are not alone.
“Understanding how to go step by step, and then go to work and go home, and to deal with everything else. Women are strong. We are so strong. And this is just a way to honor women.,” Robinson says.
If you weren't able to make it to the tea party, the ‘Freedom Fund,’ the NAACP’s biggest fundraiser is coming up this fall.