Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations held in Beloit

BELOIT (WREX) — Multiple events and celebrations were held at the Beloit Public Library on January 16, celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr..
The main event, a panel conversation with experts across the Stateline, highlighting Dr. King's life, legacy, and how the community can move forward toward justice and equality for all. The main goal for the panel, to pinpoint what Martin Luther king Jr. himself would teach if he were still with us today.
"I believe what he would say today is for us to come together, as a community, a community of faith, a community of believers, [and] a community of those that are willing to stand against the injustice...," said Rev. Dr. Norris E. Jackson Jr. , the pastor at Bethel A.M.E Church.
"...to stand against the racism and all the other isms that are taking place in this society today and around us; to build that beloved community which is one for all people."
Aside from the panel discussions, there was a scheduled breakfast, arts and crafts for children, a room celebrating the black ancestors who paved a way in historical Beloit, and a continuous loop of Dr. King's "I Have A Dream" speech.
High School Senior, Nashawn Moore Sr., spoke in the panel about continuous stigmas with black youth and education. His father was gunned down when he was only two years old. Moore, shared his thoughts on injustice and what Martin Luther King Jr. Day means to him.
"People who look like me haven't been free for a very long time, haven't been equal for a very long time...," said Moore.
"It's a very recent acquisition for us, so to have something we can celebrate, it's inspiring."
Finishing the event, members in attendance were encouraged to share quotes by Dr. King, and all participants sang a song dedicated to Martin Luther King Jr..