List: General election races in the Stateline

Full Sample Ballots
Illinois Constitutional Amendment
|Proposed Amendment to the 1970 Illinois Constitution
|The proposed amendment would add a new section to the Bill of Rights Article of the Illinois Constitution that would guarantee workers the fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively and to negotiate wages, hours, and working conditions, and to promote their economic welfare and safety at work. The new amendment would also prohibit from being passed any new law that interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively over their wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment and workplace safety. At the general election to be held on November 8, 2022, you will be called upon to decide whether the proposed amendment should become part of the Illinois Constitution.
Federal
|Office
|Democratic Candidate
|Republican Candidate
|Other Candidates
|United States Senator
|Tammy Duckworth (inc.)
|Kathy Salvi
Bill Redpath (L)
State
|Office
|Democratic Candidate
|Republican Candidate
|Other Candidates
Governor
Lt. Governor
JB Pritzker (inc.)
Juliana Stratton (inc.)
Darren Bailey
Stephanie Trussell
Scott Schluter (L)
John Phillips (L)
|Attorney General
|Kwame Raoul (inc.)
|Thomas G. DeVore
|Daniel K. Robin (L)
|Secretary of State
|Alexi Giannoulias
|Dan Brady
|Jon Stewart (L)
|Comptroller
|Susana A. Mendoza (inc.)
|Shannon L. Teresi
|Deirdre McCloskey (L)
|Treasurer
|Michael W. Frerichs (inc.)
|Tom Demmer
|Preston Nelson (L)
U.S. Congress
|District
|Democratic Candidate
|Republican Candidate
|Other Candidates
|11th District
|Bill Foster (inc.)
|Catalina Lauf
|16th District
|Elizabeth "Lisa" Haderlein
|Darin LaHood (inc.)
|17th District
|Eric Sorensen
|Esther Joy King
Illinois State Senate
|District
|Democratic Candidate
|Republican Candidate
|Other Candidates
|34th District
|Steve Stadelman (inc.)
|Juan Reyes
|35th District
|Dave Syverson (inc.)
|37th District
|Win Stoller (inc.)
|45th District
|Gerald H. Podraza
|Andrew S. Chesney
Illinois State House
|District
|Democratic Candidate
|Republican Candidate
|Other Candidates
|67th District
|Maurice A. West II (inc.)
|Glen Oland
|68th District
|Dave Vella (inc.)
|Jonathan Ojeda
|69th District
|Peter Janko
|Joe C. Sosnowski (inc.)
|73rd District
|Ryan Spain (inc.)
|74th District
|Bradley J. Fritts
|89th District
|Tony M. McCombie (inc.)
|90th District
|John M. Cabello
Winnebago Countywide Offices
|Office
|Democratic Candidate
|Republican Candidate
|Other Candidates
|County Clerk
|Lori Gummow (inc.)
|Treasurer
|Susan J. Goral (inc.)
|Steve Schultz
|Sheriff
|Gary Caruana (inc.)
|Coroner
|Tony Gasparini
|Jennifer Muraski (inc.)
Winnebago County Forest Preserves
|Office
|Candidates
Commissioner
(Vote for 3)
Judith Barnard (inc.)
Gloria M. Lind (inc.)
Gerald (Gerry) Paulson (inc.)
Winnebago County Board
|District
|Democratic Candidate
|Republican Candidate
|Other Candidates
|District 1
|Aaron D. Booker (inc.)
|District 2
|Lindsey Lancaster
|Jim Webster (inc.)
|District 3
|John Guevara
|District 4
|Brad Lindmark (inc.)
|District 5
|Dave Tassoni (inc.)
|Teena Newburg
|District 6
|Richard Kennedy
|Keith McDonald (inc.)
|District 7
|Paul M. Arena (inc.)
|District 8
|John Butitta (inc.)
|District 9
|John Penney
|District 10
|Joe C. Hoffman (inc.)
|David Peyton
|District 11
|Kevin McCarthy (inc.)
|District 12
|Jaime J. Salgado (inc.)
|District 13
|Angie Goral (inc.)
|District 14
|Timothy Nabors, Jr. (inc.)
|District 15
|Christopher Scrol
|Burt Gerl (inc.)
|District 16
|Jean Crosby (inc.)
|District 17
|Bryan Amezquita
|Michael J. Thompson
|District 18
|Valerie Hanserd
|District 19
|Angela Fellars (inc.)
|Doug Mark
|District 20
|Kathleen Dingle
|John F. Sweeney (inc.)
Boone Countywide Offices
|Office
|Democratic Candidate
|Republican Candidate
|Other Candidates
|County Clerk and Recorder
|Julie A. Bliss (inc.)
|Treasurer
|Curtis P. Newport (inc.)
|Sheriff
|Scott W. Yunk
|David Mordt
|Circuit Clerk
|Pamela Coduto (inc.)
Boone County Board
Vote for not more than four
|District
|Democratic Candidates
|Republican Candidates
|Other Candidates
|District 1
Brent Mueller (inc.)
Raymond R. Larson (inc.)
David R. Wiltse (inc.)
Brian R. Schneider
|District 2
Tom Walberg (inc.)
Ryan Curry (inc.)
Karl Johnson (inc.)
Alisa Patterson (inc.)
|District 3
Freddy De La Trinidad (inc.)
Juan M. Hernandez
Sherry Branson
Rodney J. Riley (inc.)
Marion L. Thornberry
Dana C. Logsdon
Lee Countywide Offices
|Office
|Democratic Candidate
|Republican Candidate
|Other Candidates
|County Clerk and Recorder
|Nancy Petersen (inc.)
|Treasurer
|Paul Rudolphi
|Sheriff
|Clayton T. Whelan
Lee County Board
Vote for not more than five
|District
|Democratic Candidates
|Republican Candidates
|Other Candidates
|District 1
Emily Rose
David Bingaman
David McCarver
Michael Koppien (inc.)
Angie Shippert
Robert J. Olson (inc.)
James Schielein (inc.)
Ronald R. Gascoigne
|District 2
|Kasey D. Considine (inc.)
Katie White (inc.)
Danielle Allen (inc.)
Mike Zeman (inc.)
Lirim Mimini (inc.)
Reed J. Akre
|District 3
David J. Bally (inc.)
Randy Joe Lilly
Tim Bivins (inc.)
Doug Farster (inc.)
Keane Hudson (inc.)
Tom Wilson (inc.)
Nancy Naylor (inc.)
|District 4
|Deidre R. Thomas
Dean Freil
Thomas R. Kitson (inc.)
Michael Book (inc.)
Jack Skrogstad (inc.)
Chris Robertson
Ogle Countywide Offices
|Office
|Democratic Candidate
|Republican Candidate
|Other Candidates
|County Clerk and Recorder
|Laura J. Cook (inc.)
|Treasurer
|Tiffany O'Brien (inc.)
|Sheriff
|Brian VanVickle (inc.)
Ogle County Board
Vote for not more than three
|District
|Democratic Candidates
|Republican Candidates
|Other Candidates
|District 1
Ricky Fritz (inc.)
Zachary S. Oltmanns (inc.)
Benjamin P. Youman (inc.)
|District 2
Patricia J. Nordman (inc.)
Wayne Philip Reising (inc.)
Thomas K. Smith (inc.)
|District 3
Guillermo Martinez
Lloyd L. Droege (inc.)
Robert Snow
Daniel C. Miller (inc.)
Austin J. Gillis
Joseph C. Simms
|District 4
David Williams (inc.)
John C. "Skip" Kenney (inc.)
Jackie Ramsey
|District 5
Bruce E. Larson (inc.)
Donald E. Griffin (inc.)
Richard Daniel Janes (inc.)
|District 6
Ryan Reeverts
Steven P. Huber (inc.)
Jeffrey M. Billeter (inc.)
|District 7
John Finfrock (inc.)
Stanley G. Asp (inc.)
Dean W. Fox (inc.)
|District 8
Lyle M. Hopkins (inc.)
Susie Corbett (inc.)
Marcia Heuer (inc.)
Stephenson Countywide Offices
|Office
|Democratic Candidate
|Republican Candidate
|Other Candidates
|County Clerk and Recorder
|Chandra L. Morris
|Jazmin Wingert
|Treasurer
|Stephanie A. Helms (inc.)
|Sheriff
|Steve Stovall
|Circuit Clerk
|Shanelle Bardell (inc.)
|Coroner
|Todd Welch (inc.)
Stephenson County Board
Vote for not more than two
|District
|Democratic Candidates
|Republican Candidates
|Other Candidates
|District B
Ronnie J. Bush (inc.)
Samuel L. Newton (inc.)
|District C
Casey Jacobs Anthony (inc.)
Debra DeVine (inc.)
Lou Ann Hayes
Rebecca Quiggle (inc.)
|District D
|Jim Hart
William "Bill" Hadley (inc.)
Dale H. Diddens (inc.)
|District E
Adam I. Moderow
Laura Youngblut
Curt Coplien (inc.)
Erica Monroe (inc.)
|District F
Larry Jogerst (inc.)
Brooke Deininger-Wagner
|District G
N. Jeanne Radke
Daniel Rohrer (inc.)
Scott Helms (inc.)
Jackie DeMeester
|District H
Nicole Baker (inc.)
Steven R. Fricke
|District I
Edward T. Klein
Shannon Muick
Mark Diddens (inc.)
Timothy S. Whalen
Regional Superintendent of Schools
|Regional Office
|Democratic Candidate
|Republican Candidate
|Other Candidates
|Boone/Winnebago
|Scott Bloomquist (inc.)
|Bureau/Henry/Stark
|Angela Zarvell (inc.)
|Carroll/Jo Daviess/Stephenson
|Aaron Mercier (inc.)
|DeKalb
|Amanda Christensen (inc.)
|LaSalle/Marshall/Putnam
|Christopher B. Dvorak (inc.)
|Lee/Ogle/Whiteside
|Christopher J. Tennyson (inc.)
|McHenry
|Diana Hartmann (inc.)
Judicial Circuit
|Seat
|Democratic Candidate
|Republican Candidate
|Other Candidates
15th Judicial Circuit
Michael P. Bald Vacancy
|Karla M. Niemann
|Peter McClanathan
15th Judicial Circuit
Robert T. Hanson Vacancy
|Clayton L. Lindsey
Judicial Retention
|Seat
|Judges
Appellate Court
Second Judicial District
|Joe Birkett
Circuit Court
15th Judicial Circuit
|James M. Hauser
Circuit Court
17th Judicial Circuit
Kathryn E. Zenoff
Janet R. Holmgren
Rob Tobin
Referenda
|Municipality
|Proposition
|Referendum Text
Buffalo Township Road District (Ogle)
|Proposition to Increase the Equipment and Building Fund
|"Shall the maximum allowable tax rate for the "Equipment and Building Fund" of the Buffalo Township Road District be increased from 0.035% to 0.10% of the value of all taxable property within the District as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue?"
|City of Freeport (Stephenson)
|Proposition to Remain Home Rule
|"Shall the City of Freeport remain a home rule unit of government?"
|City of Oregon (Ogle)
|Proposition to Adopt the Managerial Form of Municipal Government
|"Shall the City of Oregon adopt the managerial form of municipal government?"
|Dakota Fire Protection District (Stephenson)
|Proposition to Approve New Tax Rate for Ambulance Service
|"Shall the Dakota Fire Protection District in Stephenson County, Illinois be authorized to levy a new tax for ambulance service purposes and have an additional tax of .40% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein extended for such purposes?"
|Davis Fire Protection District (Stephenson)
|Proposition to Approve New Tax Rate for Ambulance Service
|"Shall the Davis Fire Protection District in Stephenson County, Illinois be authorized to levy a new tax for ambulance service purposes and have an additional tax of .40% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein extended for such purposes?"
|Durand Community Unit School District #322 (Stephenson & Winnebago)
|Proposition to Elect School Board Members At Large
|"Shall the members of the Board of Education of Durand Community School District Number 322 be elected at large without restriction by area of residence within the District?"
|Rock City Fire Protection District (Stephenson)
|Proposition to Approve New Tax Rate for Ambulance Service
|"Shall the Rock City Fire Protection District in Stephenson County, Illinois be authorized to levy a new tax for ambulance service purposes and have an additional tax of .40% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein extended for such purposes?"
|Lena-Winslow Community Unit School District #202 (Jo Daviess & Stephenson)
|Proposition to Elect Board Members At Large
|"Shall the members of the Board of Education of Lena-Winslow Community Unit School District Number 202, Stephenson and Jo Daviess Counties, Illinois, in accordance with Section 10-10.5(b) of the School Code of the State of Illinois, be elected at large and without restriction by area of residence within said School District rather than in accordance with the provisions of Section 10-10.5(a) of the School Code of the State of Illinois, as amended, which require mandatory board representation according to congressional townships?"
|Village of Lena (Stephenson)
|Proposition to Fund Expenditures on Municipal Operations, Expenditures on Public Infrastructure or Property Tax Relief via a Sales Tax
|"Shall the Village of Lena, Illinois, be authorized to levy a Sales Tax at a rate of one percent (1%) of gross receipts on persons engaged in the business of selling personal property other than food, medicine and titles property, at retail or incidental to the sale of services for expenditures on municipal operations, expenditures on public infrastructure, or property tax relief until January 1, 2028?"