 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

List: General election races in the Stateline

  • Updated
  • 0
Voting buttons and flags America generic

Full Sample Ballots

City of Rockford

Winnebago County

Boone County

Lee County

Ogle County -> No Overall Sample Ballot Available

Stephenson County

Illinois Constitutional Amendment

Proposed Amendment to the 1970 Illinois Constitution 
 The proposed amendment would add a new section to the Bill of Rights Article of the Illinois Constitution that would guarantee workers the fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively and to negotiate wages, hours, and working conditions, and to promote their economic welfare and safety at work. The new amendment would also prohibit from being passed any new law that interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively over their wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment and workplace safety. At the general election to be held on November 8, 2022, you will be called upon to decide whether the proposed amendment should become part of the Illinois Constitution.

Federal

Office Democratic Candidate Republican Candidate Other Candidates 
 United States Senator Tammy Duckworth (inc.) Kathy Salvi

 Bill Redpath (L)

State

Office Democratic Candidate Republican Candidate Other Candidates 

 Governor

 Lt. Governor

 JB Pritzker (inc.)

 Juliana Stratton (inc.) 

 Darren Bailey

 Stephanie Trussell

 Scott Schluter (L)

 John Phillips (L)

 Attorney General Kwame Raoul (inc.) Thomas G. DeVore Daniel K. Robin (L)
 Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias Dan Brady Jon Stewart (L)
 Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza (inc.) Shannon L. Teresi Deirdre McCloskey (L)
 Treasurer Michael W. Frerichs (inc.) Tom Demmer Preston Nelson (L)

U.S. Congress

District Democratic Candidate Republican Candidate Other Candidates 
 11th District Bill Foster (inc.) Catalina Lauf 
 16th District Elizabeth "Lisa" Haderlein Darin LaHood (inc.) 
 17th District Eric Sorensen Esther Joy King 

Illinois State Senate

District Democratic Candidate Republican Candidate Other Candidates 
 34th District Steve Stadelman (inc.) Juan Reyes 
 35th District  Dave Syverson (inc.) 
 37th District  Win Stoller (inc.) 
 45th District Gerald H. Podraza Andrew S. Chesney 

Illinois State House

District Democratic Candidate Republican Candidate Other Candidates 
 67th District Maurice A. West II (inc.) Glen Oland 
 68th District Dave Vella (inc.) Jonathan Ojeda 
 69th District Peter Janko Joe C. Sosnowski (inc.) 
 73rd District  Ryan Spain (inc.) 
 74th District  Bradley J. Fritts 
 89th District  Tony M. McCombie (inc.) 
 90th District  John M. Cabello 

Winnebago Countywide Offices

Office Democratic Candidate Republican Candidate Other Candidates 
 County Clerk  Lori Gummow (inc.) 
 Treasurer Susan J. Goral (inc.) Steve Schultz 
 Sheriff  Gary Caruana (inc.) 
 Coroner Tony Gasparini Jennifer Muraski (inc.) 

Winnebago County Forest Preserves

Office Candidates 

 Commissioner

 (Vote for 3)

 Judith Barnard (inc.)

 Gloria M. Lind (inc.)

 Gerald (Gerry) Paulson (inc.)

Winnebago County Board

District Democratic Candidate Republican Candidate Other Candidates 
 District 1  Aaron D. Booker (inc.) 
 District 2 Lindsey Lancaster Jim Webster (inc.) 
 District 3  John Guevara 
 District 4  Brad Lindmark (inc.) 
 District 5 Dave Tassoni (inc.) Teena Newburg 
 District 6 Richard Kennedy Keith McDonald (inc.) 
 District 7  Paul M. Arena (inc.) 
 District 8  John Butitta (inc.) 
 District 9  John Penney 
 District 10 Joe C. Hoffman (inc.) David Peyton 
 District 11  Kevin McCarthy (inc.) 
 District 12 Jaime J. Salgado (inc.)  
 District 13  Angie Goral (inc.) 
 District 14  Timothy Nabors, Jr. (inc.) 
 District 15 Christopher Scrol Burt Gerl (inc.) 
 District 16  Jean Crosby (inc.) 
 District 17 Bryan Amezquita Michael J. Thompson 
 District 18 Valerie Hanserd  
 District 19 Angela Fellars (inc.) Doug Mark 
 District 20 Kathleen Dingle John F. Sweeney (inc.) 

Boone Countywide Offices

Office Democratic Candidate Republican Candidate Other Candidates 
 County Clerk and Recorder  Julie A. Bliss (inc.) 
 Treasurer  Curtis P. Newport (inc.) 
 Sheriff  Scott W. Yunk David Mordt
 Circuit Clerk  Pamela Coduto (inc.) 

Boone County Board

Vote for not more than four

District Democratic Candidates Republican Candidates Other Candidates 
 District 1 

 Brent Mueller (inc.)

 Raymond R. Larson (inc.)

 David R. Wiltse (inc.)

 Brian R. Schneider

 
 District 2 

 Tom Walberg (inc.)

 Ryan Curry (inc.)

 Karl Johnson (inc.)

 Alisa Patterson (inc.)

 
 District 3

 Freddy De La Trinidad (inc.)

 Juan M. Hernandez

 Sherry Branson

 Rodney J. Riley (inc.)

 Marion L. Thornberry

 Dana C. Logsdon

 

Lee Countywide Offices

Office Democratic Candidate Republican Candidate Other Candidates 
 County Clerk and Recorder  Nancy Petersen (inc.) 
 Treasurer  Paul Rudolphi 
 Sheriff  Clayton T. Whelan 

Lee County Board

Vote for not more than five

District Democratic Candidates Republican Candidates Other Candidates 
 District 1

 Emily Rose

 David Bingaman

 David McCarver

 Michael Koppien (inc.)

 Angie Shippert

 Robert J. Olson (inc.)

 James Schielein (inc.)

 Ronald R. Gascoigne

 
 District 2 Kasey D. Considine (inc.)

 Katie White (inc.)

 Danielle Allen (inc.)

 Mike Zeman (inc.)

 Lirim Mimini (inc.)

 Reed J. Akre

 
 District 3

 David J. Bally (inc.)

 Randy Joe Lilly

 Tim Bivins (inc.)

 Doug Farster (inc.)

 Keane Hudson (inc.)

 Tom Wilson (inc.)

 Nancy Naylor (inc.)

 
 District 4 Deidre R. Thomas

 Dean Freil

 Thomas R. Kitson (inc.)

 Michael Book (inc.)

 Jack Skrogstad (inc.)

 Chris Robertson

 

Ogle Countywide Offices

Office Democratic Candidate Republican Candidate Other Candidates 
 County Clerk and Recorder  Laura J. Cook (inc.) 
 Treasurer  Tiffany O'Brien (inc.) 
 Sheriff  Brian VanVickle (inc.) 

Ogle County Board

Vote for not more than three

District Democratic Candidates Republican Candidates Other Candidates 
 District 1 

 Ricky Fritz (inc.)

 Zachary S. Oltmanns (inc.)

 Benjamin P. Youman (inc.)

 
 District 2 

 Patricia J. Nordman (inc.)

 Wayne Philip Reising (inc.)

 Thomas K. Smith (inc.)

 
 District 3

 Guillermo Martinez

 Lloyd L. Droege (inc.)

 Robert Snow

 Daniel C. Miller (inc.)

 Austin J. Gillis

 Joseph C. Simms

 
 District 4 

 David Williams (inc.)

 John C. "Skip" Kenney (inc.)

 Jackie Ramsey

 
 District 5 

 Bruce E. Larson (inc.)

 Donald E. Griffin (inc.)

 Richard Daniel Janes (inc.)

 
 District 6 

 Ryan Reeverts

 Steven P. Huber (inc.)

 Jeffrey M. Billeter (inc.)

 
 District 7 

 John Finfrock (inc.)

 Stanley G. Asp (inc.)

 Dean W. Fox (inc.)

 
 District 8 

 Lyle M. Hopkins (inc.)

 Susie Corbett (inc.)

 Marcia Heuer (inc.)

 

Stephenson Countywide Offices

Office Democratic Candidate Republican Candidate Other Candidates 
 County Clerk and Recorder Chandra L. Morris Jazmin Wingert 
 Treasurer  Stephanie A. Helms (inc.) 
 Sheriff  Steve Stovall 
 Circuit Clerk  Shanelle Bardell (inc.) 
 Coroner  Todd Welch (inc.) 

Stephenson County Board

Vote for not more than two

District Democratic Candidates Republican Candidates Other Candidates 
 District B

 Ronnie J. Bush (inc.)

 Samuel L. Newton (inc.)

  
 District C

 Casey Jacobs Anthony (inc.)

 Debra DeVine (inc.)

 Lou Ann Hayes

 Rebecca Quiggle (inc.)

 
 District D Jim Hart

 William "Bill" Hadley (inc.)

 Dale H. Diddens (inc.)

 
 District E

 Adam I. Moderow

 Laura Youngblut

 Curt Coplien (inc.)

 Erica Monroe (inc.)

 
 District F 

 Larry Jogerst (inc.)

 Brooke Deininger-Wagner

 
 District G

 N. Jeanne Radke

 Daniel Rohrer (inc.)

 Scott Helms (inc.)

 Jackie DeMeester

 
 District H 

 Nicole Baker (inc.)

 Steven R. Fricke

 
 District I

 Edward T. Klein

 Shannon Muick

 Mark Diddens (inc.)

 Timothy S. Whalen

 

Regional Superintendent of Schools

Regional Office Democratic Candidate Republican Candidate Other Candidates 
 Boone/Winnebago  Scott Bloomquist (inc.) 
 Bureau/Henry/Stark  Angela Zarvell (inc.) 
 Carroll/Jo Daviess/Stephenson  Aaron Mercier (inc.) 
 DeKalb Amanda Christensen (inc.)  
 LaSalle/Marshall/Putnam Christopher B. Dvorak (inc.)  
 Lee/Ogle/Whiteside  Christopher J. Tennyson (inc.) 
 McHenry  Diana Hartmann (inc.) 

Judicial Circuit

Seat Democratic Candidate Republican Candidate Other Candidates 

 15th Judicial Circuit

 Michael P. Bald Vacancy

 Karla M. Niemann Peter McClanathan 

 15th Judicial Circuit

 Robert T. Hanson Vacancy

  Clayton L. Lindsey 

Judicial Retention

Seat Judges

 Appellate Court

 Second Judicial District

 Joe Birkett

 Circuit Court

 15th Judicial Circuit

 James M. Hauser

 Circuit Court

 17th Judicial Circuit

 Kathryn E. Zenoff

 Janet R. Holmgren

 Rob Tobin

Referenda

Municipality Proposition Referendum Text 

 Buffalo Township Road District (Ogle)

 Proposition to Increase the Equipment and Building Fund "Shall the maximum allowable tax rate for the "Equipment and Building Fund" of the Buffalo Township Road District be increased from 0.035% to 0.10% of the value of all taxable property within the District as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue?"
 City of Freeport (Stephenson) Proposition to Remain Home Rule "Shall the City of Freeport remain a home rule unit of government?"
 City of Oregon (Ogle) Proposition to Adopt the Managerial Form of Municipal Government "Shall the City of Oregon adopt the managerial form of municipal government?"
 Dakota Fire Protection District (Stephenson) Proposition to Approve New Tax Rate for Ambulance Service "Shall the Dakota Fire Protection District in Stephenson County, Illinois be authorized to levy a new tax for ambulance service purposes and have an additional tax of .40% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein extended for such purposes?"
 Davis Fire Protection District (Stephenson) Proposition to Approve New Tax Rate for Ambulance Service "Shall the Davis Fire Protection District in Stephenson County, Illinois be authorized to levy a new tax for ambulance service purposes and have an additional tax of .40% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein extended for such purposes?"
 Durand Community Unit School District #322 (Stephenson & Winnebago) Proposition to Elect School Board Members At Large "Shall the members of the Board of Education of Durand Community School District Number 322 be elected at large without restriction by area of residence within the District?"
 Rock City Fire Protection District (Stephenson) Proposition to Approve New Tax Rate for Ambulance Service "Shall the Rock City Fire Protection District in Stephenson County, Illinois be authorized to levy a new tax for ambulance service purposes and have an additional tax of .40% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein extended for such purposes?"
 Lena-Winslow Community Unit School District #202 (Jo Daviess & Stephenson) Proposition to Elect Board Members At Large "Shall the members of the Board of Education of Lena-Winslow Community Unit School District Number 202, Stephenson and Jo Daviess Counties, Illinois, in accordance with Section 10-10.5(b) of the School Code of the State of Illinois, be elected at large and without restriction by area of residence within said School District rather than in accordance with the provisions of Section 10-10.5(a) of the School Code of the State of Illinois, as amended, which require mandatory board representation according to congressional townships?"
 Village of Lena (Stephenson) Proposition to Fund Expenditures on Municipal Operations, Expenditures on Public Infrastructure or Property Tax Relief via a Sales Tax "Shall the Village of Lena, Illinois, be authorized to levy a Sales Tax at a rate of one percent (1%) of gross receipts on persons engaged in the business of selling personal property other than food, medicine and titles property, at retail or incidental to the sale of services for expenditures on municipal operations, expenditures on public infrastructure, or property tax relief until January 1, 2028?"

Tags

Recommended for you