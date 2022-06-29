Irvin releases a statement after gubernatorial loss

Unable to play video
“Tonight, J.B. Pritzker won the Republican Primary for Governor here in Illinois. He spent a historic amount of money to choose his own Republican opponent, and I wish Darren Bailey well as he moves on to the General Election.
“Pritzker stopped us from winning tonight, but he couldn’t stop us from changing hearts and minds around this state. Our campaign gave a voice to the courageous men and women in law enforcement who put their lives on the line every day – who have seen a governor and a state legislature turn their backs on them. Our campaign also gave a voice to the taxpayers of Illinois who are suffering under crushing property taxes, struggling with inflation and high gas prices, and facing even higher income taxes under J.B. Pritzker. It’s time to hold Pritzker accountable.
"I extend my deepest appreciation to my running mate for Lt. Governor, Avery Bourne, one of the most intelligent, dedicated and passionate public servants that I have ever met. And to our co-chairs and supporters around the state, thank you from the bottom of my heart.
“We must all fight, not simply for what we want today, but for the future prosperity that is owed to the State of Illinois tomorrow, and every day after. Let this hour be remembered as the time we all decided to rise up and take back our state.”