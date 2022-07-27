'I Got Love/¡Siento Amor!': Illinois launches enrollment campaign for early education

CHICAGO -- Today, Governor JB Pritzker announced the launch of "I Got Love/¡Siento Amor!" which is the statewide enrollment campaign for childcare and early education services.
The campaign features Illinois artists, musicians, and production partners.
Since March 2020, Illinois has invested $978 million in early childhood stability and recovery.
To help increase early childhood and care enrollment throughout the state, the campaign is contributing $12.7 million in efforts to amplify information about Illinois' "one-stop-shop" for all things early childhood, like the search engine for local programs, "Illinois Cares for Kids."
“We’re making Illinois the best state in the nation to raise a child – and it’s essential to ensure families have access to affordable early childhood education and care to build a strong foundation for a lifetime of learning,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“Illinois Cares for Kids helps Illinois families choose from hundreds of local providers to find the right match for their children.”
The "I Got Love / ¡Siento Amor!" campaign is available in English and Spanish and features an Illinois-based artistic collaboration focused on the "message that Illinois is full of people who care."
"I Got Love / ¡Siento Amor!" is taken from Nat King Cole, the original singer of "I Got Love" and former Chicago resident.
The campaign includes an additional statewide text messaging platform, "Ready for K." The multilingual platform offers facts and tips on children's learning and development.
“We want to increase awareness among families that early childhood education programs are consistently open, safe, and serving children. We want Illinois families to feel empowered to quickly and efficiently locate early childhood education educators and resources,” said Dr. Jamilah R. Jor’dan, Executive Director, Governor’s Office of Early Childhood Development.
“Families need to know the resources and options available to them when it comes to early learning and childcare,” said Secretary Grace Hou, Illinois Department of Human Services.
“This outreach campaign will give parents and caregivers struggling with the many stressors of raising a family resources to find safe providers they trust and can partner with to help children get ahead.”