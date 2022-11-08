How to vote in the 2022 Illinois midterms

ILLINOIS (WREX) — Here's a guide to voting resources and information to help you feel prepared and informed as you perform your civic duty and make your voice heard.
How to register to vote in Illinois
To register to vote in Illinois, you must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old by Nov. 8, 2022, and a resident of the precinct at least 30 days before Nov. 8, 2022.
If you have not yet registered to vote, you can still do so before and on Election Day at locations designated by your local election authority.
Click here to download a pamphlet from the Illinois State Board of Elections about how you can register to vote.
Click here to search your voter registration information through the Illinois State Board of Elections.
Where can I drop off my Vote by Mail ballot?
In Illinois, you can mail it, deliver it in person to your local election authority's office, or drop it off in a secure ballot drop box.
Here are drop box locations across the Rockford area, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections:
- Boone County: Boone County Clerk and Recorder's Office, 1212 Logan Ave., Belvidere - Next to the front door
- Ogle County: Ogle County Clerk's Office, 105 S. 5th St., Oregon
- Stephenson County: Stephenson County Clerk and Recorder's Office, 50 W. Douglas St., Freeport - Lower Level
- City of Rockford: Rockford Election Commission Office, 301 S. 6th St., Rockford
Where can I vote early?
If you did not vote by mail, you can still vote before Election Day at several sites across the Rockford area.
Here is a list of local early voting locations and when they are open:
- Boone County
- Boone County Clerk's Office, 1212 Logan Ave., Belvidere
- Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Boone County Clerk's Office, 1212 Logan Ave., Belvidere
- Lee County
- Lee County Clerk and Recorder's Office, 112 E. Second St., Dixon
- Monday-Friday, 8:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m.
- Sat., Nov. 5, 9 a.m. - Noon
- Lee County Clerk and Recorder's Office, 112 E. Second St., Dixon
- Ogle County
- Ogle County Clerk's Office, 105 S. 5th St., Oregon
- Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Sat., Nov. 5, 9 a.m. - Noon
- Flagg Township Building, 303 W. IL Rt. 38, Rochelle (Dement and Flagg Precincts only)
- Wed, Nov. 2 through Fri., Nov. 4, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Sat., Nov. 5, 9 a.m. - Noon
- Ogle County Clerk's Office, 105 S. 5th St., Oregon
- Stephenson County
- Stephenson County Clerk and Recorder's Office, 50 W. Douglas St., Freeport
- Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Stephenson County Clerk and Recorder's Office, 50 W. Douglas St., Freeport
- Winnebago County
- Winnebago County Clerk's Office, 404 Elm St., Rockford
- Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Sat., Nov. 5, 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 6, 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Harlem Alpine Centre, 7933 N. Alpine St., Loves Park
- Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Sat., Nov. 5, 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 6, 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Winnebago County Clerk's Office, 404 Elm St., Rockford
- City of Rockford
- Rockford Election Commission Office, 301 S. 6th St., Rockford
- Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Sat., Nov. 5, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 6, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 412 N. Church St., Rockford
- Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Sat., Nov. 5, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 6, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Rockford Election Commission Office, 301 S. 6th St., Rockford
Where can I vote on Election Day?
Polls in the State of Illinois open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Here is where voters in local election jurisdictions can find their polling place:
- Boone County: Boone County Clerk's Website
- Ogle County: Ogle County Clerk's Website
- Lee County: Lee County Clerk's Website
- Stephenson County: Stephenson County Clerk's Website
- Winnebago County: Winnebago County Clerk's Website
- City of Rockford: City of Rockford Board of Elections Commissioners Website
For more information about voting on Election Day, click here.
Your 13 Election Authority will be covering all aspects of the midterm elections for you. From local decisions to national headlines, you can find the latest election coverage on our website and the 13 WREX News app.