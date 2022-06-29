Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee congratulates Sorenson

After Eric Sorensen won the Democratic primary for Congress representative in IL-17, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney released the following congratulatory statement:
“Congratulations to Eric Sorensen on his primary victory tonight. Eric is a lifelong Illinoisan who has spent his career being guided by science and the truth as a meteorologist in Rockford and the Quad Cities. In Congress, I know he’ll bring that same focus on putting facts and honesty ahead of political gamesmanship as he carries on Congresswoman Cheri Bustos’ strong legacy of delivering for hard-working Illinois families.”