Citizens encouraged to register to vote as Election Day draws closer

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It is that time of year again to think about voting as the midterm election draws closer.
Voter Registration Day is September 20th, which is a non-partisan civic holiday. It is a time to bring focus to see if eligible citizens are registered to participate in the next election.
Winnebago County saw only 17% of its registered voters vote in the 2022 primary election. This is why the League of Women’s Voters in Rockford is pushing for citizens to get registered ahead of the next election.
“People should register to vote because registration is the all important step in becoming a participant in our democracy,” Carol Davies, the Chair of Voter Services for the League of Women’s Voters, said. “If you're not a participant you can't complain, you can't influence policy, because you are just a spectator."
To be eligible to vote citizens have to be 18 on or prior to November 8th, and a naturalized citizen. If a citizen has been convicted of a crime but has served their sentence and been released they also are eligible to register to vote.
For eligible citizens to register online a valid driver license or state ID is needed, the last four digits of their social security card, and their birth date.
To learn more about how to register visit illinoisvoterguide.org