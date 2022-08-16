Biden administration cancels another $3.9 billion in student loan debt for former for-profit college students

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois... Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over the next 24 to 48 hours. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge Campground are inundated east of Shirland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 13.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&