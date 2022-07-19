 Skip to main content
Abortion rights protest ends in arrests of several Democratic Congress members

  Updated
Marshal of the Supreme Court asks Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce anti-picketing laws

The US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, is seen on May 3, 2022.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- More than a dozen Democratic members of Congress were among those arrested by Capitol Police on Tuesday afternoon as part of an abortion rights protest in front of the Supreme Court. 

Wearing specially-made green bandanas that read "Won't Back Down," they marched from the Capitol to the Court, which has been fenced off for weeks, since shortly after the leak of the draft decision overturning Roe v Wade.

Within two minutes of the group's arrival, police began ordering them to "cease and desist."

Instead, they sat on the street and one by one, officers led them off as they chanted, "The people, united, will never be divided."

 The US Capitol Police tweeted:

Among those arrested:

  • Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts
  • Barbara Lee, Jackie Speier and Sara Jacobs of California
  • Ilhan Omar of Minnesota
  • Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey
  • Andy Levin and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan
  • Jan Schakowsky of Illinois
  • Madeline Dean of Pennsylvania
  • Cori Bush of Missouri
  • Carolyn Maloney, Nydia Velazquez, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York

