Woman And Child Found Dead In Car Submerged In Lake near Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WREX) — A woman and child were found dead in car submerged in a lake near Milwaukee on Thursday.
Police say they were alerted about this incident by Latrice McElroy, who was driving by the lake and noticed the car. She then stopped and got out of her car to see what happened.
Once she got closer to the car she saw one of the victims and immediately called the police.
The medical examiner has confirmed the deaths of the two victims but their names have not yet been released.
Police are still investigating on what caused this incident and we will update you once more becomes available.