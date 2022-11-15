 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wisconsin man wanted for ID-Theft and Financial Gain

  • 0
TIM OLSON

RACINE, WI (WREX) — The Racine Police Department is searching for a man that victimizes women on dating apps.

Timothy Olson is a 52-year-old male that is approximately 6'3 and weighs around 250 pounds.

He has a warrant for five counts of Felony Personal ID Theft and Financial Gain from Mt. Pleasant Police Department. The Racine Police Department is looking to speak with Olson about a similar incident out of their jurisdiction. 

Those that have information can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330. Or contact the Racine Police Department at (262) 635-7756.

Tags

Recommended for you