Wisconsin man wanted for ID-Theft and Financial Gain

RACINE, WI (WREX) — The Racine Police Department is searching for a man that victimizes women on dating apps.
Timothy Olson is a 52-year-old male that is approximately 6'3 and weighs around 250 pounds.
He has a warrant for five counts of Felony Personal ID Theft and Financial Gain from Mt. Pleasant Police Department. The Racine Police Department is looking to speak with Olson about a similar incident out of their jurisdiction.
Those that have information can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330. Or contact the Racine Police Department at (262) 635-7756.