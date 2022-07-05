UPDATE: Seven dead as a result of shooting at Highland Park parade

HIGHLAND PARK -- 90 miles east of the Stateline area, police responded to a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb on Monday.
UPDATE as of 7/5, 2:20 p.m.:
AP reports: "Police say a seventh person has died as a result of the mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois."
UPDATE as of 7/5, 12:00 p.m.:
The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style gun that killed at least six people, then evaded initial capture by dressing as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd, police said Tuesday.
Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli told a news conference that the suspected shooter, who was arrested late Monday, used a high-powered rifle “similar to an AR-15" to spray bullets from atop a commercial building into a crowd that had gathered for the parade in Highland Park, a close-knit community on the shores of Lake Michigan that has long drawn the rich and sometimes famous.
More than 30 people were also wounded.
Investigators who have interrogated the suspect and reviewed his social media posts have not determined a motive for the attack or found any indication that the shooter targeted anyone by race, religion or other protected status, Covelli said.
Authorities have not filed criminal charges.
UPDATE as of 6:49 p.m.:
Police tell 13 News the suspect behind today's mass shooting in Highland Park has been arrested.
UPDATE as of 5:40:
A picture has been released to WMAQ-TV of Crimo.
The Chicago Bears have also released a statement via Twitter:
July 4, 2022
UPDATE as of 5:06:
WLS-TV reports that Highland Park police have identified a person of interest. At a press conference, investigators reported that the suspect is 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo, III. He is believed to be driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit car.
UPDATE as of 4:22 p.m.:
The Chicago White Sox have released a tweet, saying that they will honor a moment of silence.
Our hearts are with the Highland Park community. pic.twitter.com/QMfJ9xdfoj— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 4, 2022
UPDATE as of 3:19 p.m.:
President Joe Biden released an official statement on the shooting from the White House:
Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day. As always, we are grateful for the first responders and law enforcement on the scene. I have spoken to Governor Pritzker and Mayor Rotering, and have offered the full support of the Federal government to their communities. I also surged Federal law enforcement to assist in the urgent search for the shooter, who remains at large at this time. Members of the community should follow guidance from leadership on the ground, and I will monitor closely as we learn more about those whose lives have been lost and pray for those who are in the hospital with grievous injuries.
I recently signed the first major bipartisan gun reform legislation in almost thirty years into law, which includes actions that will save lives. But there is much more work to do, and I’m not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence.
UPDATE as of 2:56 p.m.:
Lt. Governor Stratton released a statement on the shooting in Highland Park:
The pain that we are feeling today is not normal and never should be. My family and I are praying for the Highland Park community and all who attended the 4th of July parade today to celebrate our country only to have that celebration turned into tragedy. Our state is saddened and stunned by this horrific act of gun violence. We must lean on each other for comfort, and pray for the lives lost, those injured, their family and friends, as well as the brave first responders from every government agency working this mass shooting. As we struggle to process all that is happening today, we must again say ENOUGH. There are too many guns on our streets and we must enact common sense gun laws, stricter policies, and put resources in place to build the safe, healthy communities everyone deserves. Today we mourn with the people of Highland Park, and we make it clear that we see them and all who are impacted by gun violence in our state by remaining committed to healing from such immense pain.
UPDATE as of 2:00 p.m.:
Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said at a news conference that the gunman apparently opened fire on parade-goers from a rooftop using a “high-powered rifle” that was recovered at the scene. He didn’t know which building.
O’Neill said the shots were fired around 10:15 a.m., and Covelli said the parade was about three-quarters through when the shooter opened fire.
“Very random, very intentional and a very sad day,” he said.
Covelli said police believe there was only one shooter and warned that he should still be considered armed and dangerous, adding: “He could be in the city, he could be somewhere else.”
Reunification checkpoint for separated families is the Highland Park Police Department located at 1677 Old Deerfield Road. If you have videos or pictures from the scene, call 1-800-CALLFBI.
UPDATE as of 1:38 p.m.:
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement regarding the shooting:
Today, I ask all Illinoisans to pray for the families who have been devastated by the evil unleashed this morning in Highland Park, for those who have lost loved ones and for those who have been injured. I also ask that we all pray for our first responders at all levels of government who are actively working to bring the suspect into custody, and whose bravery undoubtedly saved innocent lives on the scene.
There are no words for the kind of monster who lies in wait and fires into a crowd of families with children celebrating a holiday with their community. There are no words for the kind of evil that robs our neighbors of their hopes, their dreams, their futures. There are no words I can offer to lift the pain of those they leave behind. Please know that our state grieves with you, that MK and I grieve with you.
But grief will not bring the victims back, and prayers alone will not put a stop to the terror of rampant gun violence in our country.
I will stand firm with Illinoisans and Americans: we must - and we will - end this plague of gun violence.
UPDATE as of 12:55 p.m.:
Highland Park Officials say during a press conference that 6 people are reported dead and 24 people have been hospitalized.
Rockford Public Information Officer Michelle Marcomb provided the following statement to 13 WREX regarding safety at the Independence Day parade in Rockford:
"These events take months to prepare and to plan the number of officers required. We have always over-staffed for such events and that is the same for this year."
UPDATE as of 12:29 p.m.:
Highland Park's city website posted this information:
"Highland Park Police are responding to an active shooter incident that occurred in downtown Highland Park during the 4th of July parade. This is an active incident. All individuals are advised to shelter in place. Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect; evidence of a firearm has been recovered. Numerous law enforcement officers are responding and have secured a perimeter around downtown Highland Park. 16 people have been transferred to the hospital; 5 individuals are confirmed deceased."
UPDATE as of 12:15 p.m.:
NBC News reports that Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker talked to reporters at a nearby parade in Evanston: "Unfortunately as you may know, we have an active situation in Highland Park at their parade. It has been reported that there have been nine people shot. I'm still getting reports."
My staff and I are closely monitoring the situation in Highland Park. State police are on the scene and we have made all state resources available to the community. We will continue working with local officials to help those affected.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) July 4, 2022
ORIGINAL REPORT, approximately 11:58 a.m.:
The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the parade began around 10 a.m. but was suddenly halted 10 minutes later after shots were fired. Several witnesses told the newspaper that they heard gunfire.
Hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fled the parade route, leaving behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets.
A Sun-Times reporter saw blankets placed over three bloodied bodies.
Police told people: “Everybody disperse, please. It is not safe to be here.”
The Illinois State Police is currently assisting Highland Park PD with an active shoot situation that occurred at the Highland Park Parade.— IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) July 4, 2022
The public is advised to avoid the area of Central Ave and 2nd St. in Highland Park.
Video shot by a Sun-Times journalist after the gunfire rang out shows a band on a float continuing to play as people run past, screaming. A photo posted to social media appeared to show pools of blood near upturned chairs in downtown Highland Park.
Gina Troiani and her son were lined up with his daycare class ready to walk onto the parade route when she heard a loud sound that she believed were fireworks — until hearing people yell about a shooter.
“We just start running in the opposite direction,” she told The Associated Press.
Her son, 5, was riding his bike decorated with red and blue curled ribbons. He and other children in the group held small American flags. The city said on it's website that the festivities were to include a children’s bike and pet parade.
Troiani said she pushed her son’s bike, running through the neighborhood to get back to their car.
In a video that Troiani shot on her phone, some of the kids are visibly startled at the loud noise and then scramble to the side of the road as a siren wails nearby.
It was just sort of chaos,” she said. “There were people that got separated from their families, looking for them. Others just dropped their wagons, grabbed their kids and started running.”
Debbie Glickman, a Highland Park resident, said she was on a parade float with coworkers and the group was preparing to turn onto the main route when she saw people running from the area.
“People started saying: ‘There’s a shooter, there’s a shooter, there a shooter,’” Glickman told the Associated Press. “So we just ran. We just ran. It’s like mass chaos down there.”
She didn’t hear any noises or see anyone who appeared to be injured.
“I’m so freaked out,” she said. “It’s just so sad.”
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that it is assisting Highland Park Police “with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route.” The sheriff’s office directed an AP reporter to contact Highland Park Police. The Police Department said no one was immediately available to discuss the incident.
City leaders said on Twitter that “Police are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park. Fourth Fest has been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. More information will be shared as it becomes available.”
The city said on it’s website that the parade would feature floats, marching bands, novelty groups, community entries and other special entertainment.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
TikTok courtesy of @leonarcos11/@rainaneli and NBC/WMAQ-TV