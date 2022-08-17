UPDATE: Rockford man faces seven charges after shooting, standoff

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Tuesday, August 16 around 1:25 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the front yard of a residence in the 500 block of College Avenue for reports of a gunshot victim.
Once officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
He was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
While at the scene, another gunshot victim was reported in a residence in the 400 block of South 5th Street.
At this time, officers have determined that both incidents were related.
Once officers arrived at the second location, they found a 34-year-old female who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
She was taken to a local hospital and treated for her injuries.
During the investigation, Rockford Police were able to identify the suspect as 33-year-old Geround Brown, who was known to both victims.
Brown ran away from the scene, only to be located inside of a resident in the 300 block of South 4th Street a short time later.
After an almost five-hour stand-off, Brown exited the residence.
He was arrested and taken to the County Jail.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Geround Brown, 33, Rockford
Aggravated Battery with a Firearm (2 counts)
Aggravated Domestic Battery (2 counts)
Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon (2 counts)
Probation Violation
On August 16 at 1:47 p.m., Rockford police tweeted about a shooting investigation, stating:
"Shooting investigation in the 400 block of South 5th Street. Please avoid the area as we continue to investigate. Further details will follow when available."
At 3:32 p.m., another tweet surfaced that reported an update to the investigation. The tweet read:
"Update: Juvenile male and adult female sustained serious injuries. Please continue to avoid the aforementioned area while we continue our investigation."
Another tweet was sent at 4:37 p.m. that read:
"Barricaded subject in the 300 block of South 4th Street. Please avoid the area. More information will follow when available."
