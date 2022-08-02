 Skip to main content
UPDATE: 20-year-old victim stable after shooting incident at gas station on South Alpine

ROCKFORD (WREX) — UPDATE: A 20-year-old male shooting victim is currently in stable condition at a local hospital.

Further information will follow when available.

Original story below.

Rockford Police are investigating a shooting at a Marathon gas station located at the 3200 block of South Alpine Road, according to a recent tweet.

Currently there are no other details available at this time. 13 News had a crew on scene to gather more information.

Rockford Police are asking people to avoid the area right now.

Shooting investigation at South Alpine gas station videos

This is a developing story and 13 News will provide updates as they come into our newsroom.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

