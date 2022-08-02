UPDATE: 20-year-old victim stable after shooting incident at gas station on South Alpine

ROCKFORD (WREX) — UPDATE: A 20-year-old male shooting victim is currently in stable condition at a local hospital.
Further information will follow when available.
UPDATE: 20-year-old male shooting victim from this morning (8/2) at Marathon on S.Alpine, is currently in stable condition at a local hospital. Further info may follow when available.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 2, 2022
Original story below.
Rockford Police are investigating a shooting at a Marathon gas station located at the 3200 block of South Alpine Road, according to a recent tweet.
Shooting investigation at the Marathon gas station on S. Alpine. Please avoid the area as we investigate. There are no other details available at this time.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 2, 2022
Currently there are no other details available at this time. 13 News had a crew on scene to gather more information.
Rockford Police are asking people to avoid the area right now.
Shooting investigation at South Alpine gas station videos
This is a developing story and 13 News will provide updates as they come into our newsroom.