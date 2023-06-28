 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy
for fine particulate matter statewide on Wednesday June 28th and
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups for fine particulate matter statewide
for Thursday June 29th.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada continues in the region, pushing air
quality into the unhealthy or worse categories. Air Quality Index
forecasts and levels can normally be found at AirNow.gov, but the
unique widespread nature of this episode prompted this additional
alert.

Sensitive individuals, including people with heart or lung disease,
older adults, children and teenagers, minority populations, and
outdoor workers should avoid long or intense outdoor activity.
Everyone else should reduce long or intense outdoor activity and take
more breaks during outdoor activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions and protect
your health can be found at www.airnow.gov.

Media contact...217 558 1536.

Stephenson County Sheriff reminds citizens to be aware of accidental 911 'pocket dials'

911 on mobile
Pixabay

FREEPORT, Ill. — The 911 Dispatch Centers of Stephenson County Sheriff's Department and Freeport Police Department have noticed a substantial increase of 911 "pocket dials" or unintentional 911 dials.

This is one of numerous upticks seen in various Stateline police departments.

Residents should know that 911 telecommunicators treat every call and hang-up as an emergency. 

When an accidental, abandoned, or pocket-dialed 911 call is received, Stephenson County and Freeport Police Department telecommunicators make efforts to reach the caller by redialing the number.

If the call is not answered, officers may be dispatched to the location of the 911 call. 

If you accidentally call 911, make sure to stay on the line and speak to the telecommunicator about the accident rather than hang up.

Many new cell phones equipped with iOS 14 or Google Pixel have crash detection enabled, which can be activated if the the device falls or hits a surface.

The cell phone may ask if there has been a crash. If it doesn't receive an answer, the cell phone automatically dials 911.

When this phone feature is enabled, "false" 911 calls can be generated when phone users are doing activities like riding on amusement park rides or driving tractors.

If you would like to disable this feature on your iPhone, the instructions can be found on Apple's support website.

If you have a Google Pixel cell phone and would like to disable this feature, the instructions can be found on Google's Guidebook website.

