Stephenson County Sheriff reminds citizens to be aware of accidental 911 'pocket dials'

FREEPORT, Ill. — The 911 Dispatch Centers of Stephenson County Sheriff's Department and Freeport Police Department have noticed a substantial increase of 911 "pocket dials" or unintentional 911 dials.

This is one of numerous upticks seen in various Stateline police departments.

Residents should know that 911 telecommunicators treat every call and hang-up as an emergency.

When an accidental, abandoned, or pocket-dialed 911 call is received, Stephenson County and Freeport Police Department telecommunicators make efforts to reach the caller by redialing the number.

If the call is not answered, officers may be dispatched to the location of the 911 call.

If you accidentally call 911, make sure to stay on the line and speak to the telecommunicator about the accident rather than hang up.

Many new cell phones equipped with iOS 14 or Google Pixel have crash detection enabled, which can be activated if the the device falls or hits a surface.

The cell phone may ask if there has been a crash. If it doesn't receive an answer, the cell phone automatically dials 911.

When this phone feature is enabled, "false" 911 calls can be generated when phone users are doing activities like riding on amusement park rides or driving tractors.

If you would like to disable this feature on your iPhone, the instructions can be found on Apple's support website.

If you have a Google Pixel cell phone and would like to disable this feature, the instructions can be found on Google's Guidebook website.