State Police arrest Berkeley man in connection with laser pointer targeting multiple aircraft

CHICAGO — On June 22, the Illinois State Police arrested 36-year-old Berkeley resident Saul Martinez Castanon, who is suspected of pointing a laser pointer at aircraft flying overhead.
Laser pointers have been a national issue for aviators for several years.
When pointed into an aircraft cockpit, the light can briefly blind pilots as they navigate busy airspace or land the aircraft.
“Targeting aircraft with a laser pointer creates a safety threat that can put the lives of hundreds of passengers at risk,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Our ISP Air Operations did a phenomenal job identifying the source of the light and working with officers on the ground to arrest the suspect.”
Around 9:45 p.m. on June 22, ISP Air-6 Troopers, a spotter and pilot, were participating in Special Operations Group Operation Safe Drive.
While in the air, they reported being contacted by a hand-held device that emits amplified light (laser pointer) from the ground.
Troopers used the aircraft camera and identified a home's yard in the 1200 block of Sunnyside Drive in Berkeley as the likely source of the light.
Federal Aviation Administration intelligence showed that several aircraft departing from both Chicago O'Hare International Airport and Chicago Midway International Airport, reported the same issue from a similar geographic origin.
Both ISP Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Unit Troopers and Berkeley Police Department were alerted and arrived at the home where Martinez Castanon was arrested.
Martinez Castanon was charged with two counts of misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct (Laser Pointer vs. Law Enforcement Officer and Laser Pointer vs. Aircraft.)