Rockton police officer on leave following shooting at local Walmart

ROCKTON (WREX) — On November 17 at approximately 7:42 p.m., an officer on patrol was involved in a shooting with a 25-year-old male at a Rockton Walmart location.
The Walmart is located in the 4000 block of East Rockton Road.
During the incident, the 25-year-old male was struck and the injury is considered non-life threatening.
Because the incident involved one of its own officers, the Rockton Police Department immediately asked for the assistance of both the Winnebago and Boone County Integrity Task Force, which will perform a full investigation.
As the investigation moves forward, the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation that will determine whether the officer was following all policies and procedures before and after the incident.
The officer voluntarily underwent a blood test in accordance with Illinois law and is fully cooperating with investigators.
The Rockton Police Department has turned over all available camera footage and physical evidence from the incident to the investigators and has pledged its ongoing assistance as the investigation continues.
"Investigators with the Integrity Task Force have our full support and assistance as they continue their work to determine all the facts surrounding this incident," said Rockton Police Chief Matt Hollinger.
The investigation is open and ongoing.