Rockford's Civilian Oversight Board working to create a better relationship between police, community

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Rockford's Civilian Oversight Board is in the middle of learning everything that goes into police work in the city. They could also have a major say on how our police operate in the future.
“I think within a community the most important thing is the trust between both the police department and the community,” says Jonathan Medina, immigration attorney and member of the newly established Civilian Oversight Board.
He says following the George Floyd protests in 2020, it sparked a desire in him to get involved.
The board's responsibility is to review civilian complaints like use of force, and come up with ways to help the police department better serve the community.
Maybe there was a situation that could have been handled differently, or maybe from our perspective if there were maybe things that could have been handled in a different way.
These past meetings have been really helpful, kind of like an outsider looking in,” explains Medina.
RPD’s Sgt. Brandon Dillard is working with the board to help them learn everything that goes into being a police officer.
“Our goal is to increase the amount of knowledge they have and try to just share with them and give them as much info as we can to help them effectively do their jobs,” says Sgt. Dillard.
The department is learning from the board too.
“Police are the public and the public are the police...we are supposed to work together and I think that's what we're accomplishing here,” Dillard adds.
Together the group is working toward the overall objective of solidarity.
“You can see that education level when it comes to police use of force, and how police are engaged with the community. you can see they're really grasping what we're trying to teach,” he adds.
It is still unclear still when the board will begin the civilian complaint review process, and will continue training throughout the summer.