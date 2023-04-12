 Skip to main content
Rockford Police: Students, staff safe following false reports of active shooter

  • Updated
Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd reports on police response to East High School

ROCKFORD — Rockford Police received a call at 8:17 a.m. regarding a potential active shooter at Rockford East High School.

Officers were on scene at 8:20 a.m. and multiple agencies responded.

At 8:39 a.m., Rockford Police tweeted that there is a large police presence at East High School for reports of a shooting. 

At 8:50 a.m., Rockford Public Schools tweeted that traffic is being routed to the Schnucks on Charles Street.

Rockord Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarrett speaks to East High School's lockdown

Officers proceeded to make entry into the building after lockdown.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd states that the building was not released until "we had the opportunity to search every inch of the building."

Police report that there were no injuries to staff or students inside the school.

The only injury was to a police officer who responded to the scene and was involved in a traffic crash.

Chief Redd reports that there were reports of swatted calls in two other districts and that "calls have been cleared."

Photos: Rockford East High School shooting hoax

East High School Principal Jim Parker released a statement to East High School families:

13 WREX's Dillon Valencia talked to an East High School student on her reaction to false reports of an active shooter.

At 9:18 a.m., Freeport School District #145 released a statement via Facebook about police responding to Freeport High School.

The City of Freeport released a statement on Facebook at 11:02 a.m. regarding a call received at 8:24 a.m. received by Freeport Police Dispatch.

Dixon Police Department sent out a press release about an attempted "swatting" situation at the Dixon High School.

Dixon High School Hoax- Police Department Press Release

This is a developing story and more details will be posted as they become available. 

