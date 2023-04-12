Rockford Police: Students, staff safe following false reports of active shooter

ROCKFORD — Rockford Police received a call at 8:17 a.m. regarding a potential active shooter at Rockford East High School.
Officers were on scene at 8:20 a.m. and multiple agencies responded.
At 8:39 a.m., Rockford Police tweeted that there is a large police presence at East High School for reports of a shooting.
Large police presence at East High School for reports of a shooting. At this time, we are working on confirming details, but it looks to be a false report. We are clearing the building as we speak and further updates will be posted here.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 12, 2023
At 8:50 a.m., Rockford Public Schools tweeted that traffic is being routed to the Schnucks on Charles Street.
UPDATE: East High School: The school is in lockdown with a heavy police presence. We’re working to confirm details. Traffic is being routed to the Schnucks on Charles Street.— RPS205 (@RPS205) April 12, 2023
Officers proceeded to make entry into the building after lockdown.
Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd states that the building was not released until "we had the opportunity to search every inch of the building."
Police report that there were no injuries to staff or students inside the school.
The only injury was to a police officer who responded to the scene and was involved in a traffic crash.
Chief Redd reports that there were reports of swatted calls in two other districts and that "calls have been cleared."
As stated by Chief Redd, this was a false report, and there were no shots fired nor were there any shooting victims. Please disregard any other misinformation.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 12, 2023
East High School Principal Jim Parker released a statement to East High School families:
At 9:18 a.m., Freeport School District #145 released a statement via Facebook about police responding to Freeport High School.
The City of Freeport released a statement on Facebook at 11:02 a.m. regarding a call received at 8:24 a.m. received by Freeport Police Dispatch.
Dixon Police Department sent out a press release about an attempted "swatting" situation at the Dixon High School.
This is a developing story and more details will be posted as they become available.