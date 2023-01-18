Rockford Police ruled justified in shooting and tasing teenager last year

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police Officers will not face charges after shooting and tasing a teenage boy last year.

The shooting happened on September 24, 2022 after officers were called to Saint Anne's Way for a domestic violence call.

Rockford Police Officers Austin and Ditzler went to the scene and were told by dispatch the teenager had a history of fighting and running away from police.

Officers were also told the teen physically attacked a someone in the house, was destroying the home, and that the only known weapons in the house were knives.

The officers said they heard a crash in the basement, where they went and found the teen holding two knives. They said they both feared for their own and others safety, and one officer fired their gun and the other fired their taser.

The teen was hurt, but recovered in the hopsital.

After reviewing the body camera footage, officer and witness statements, Winnebago County State's Attorney J Hanley ruled the use of force justified, and said no criminal charges will be filed.

All three officer involved shootings reviewed by the Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force has ruled officer use of force justified, including the three shootings in 2022.