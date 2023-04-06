 Skip to main content
Rockford police investigating around East State Street after reports of a man shot

Shooting investigation around East State Street in Rockford

Investigation site at East State Street in Rockford
Police tape along road during shooting investigation
Police tape along Jimmy Johns during shooting investigation
Law enforcement van at investigation site
Investigation along East State Street
Police car parked outside Jimmy Johns on East State Street
ROCKFORD — At 12:12 p.m., Rockford Police tweeted that a man was shot in the 300 block of East State Street.

The police asks the public to avoid the area of East State and First Street while the investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they become available. 

