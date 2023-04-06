Rockford police investigating around East State Street after reports of a man shot

Shooting investigation around East State Street in Rockford
ROCKFORD — At 12:12 p.m., Rockford Police tweeted that a man was shot in the 300 block of East State Street.
The police asks the public to avoid the area of East State and First Street while the investigation is underway.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: Adult male shot in the 300 block of E. State Street. Avoid the area of E. State and First Street while we investigate. More details will follow when available.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 6, 2023
This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they become available.