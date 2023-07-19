Rockford man sentenced to 9 years for 2022 sex crimes with teen

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — On July 17, 32-year-old Andre Cotton was sentenced to nine years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Involuntary Sexual Servitude.

On September 22, 2022, Rockford Police officers responded to the Motel 6 on East State Street for a welfare check.

A mother had called to request officers to check the motel for her teenager daughter who had ran away from home.

When officers arrived, they found the teen in a room with Cotton.

The teen said she met Cotton and told him that she was in the 9th grade.

The teen also said that photographs were taken of her and a profile was made on a website commonly used to advertise sexual acts in exchange for money.

The teen also said that while she was at the motel, two different men paid around $100 to perform sexual acts with her.

Involuntary Sexual Servitude of a Minor is a Class X Felony punishable by six to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Any sentence imposed is to be followed by a term of mandatory supervised release of 18 months.