Rockford man arrested after crashing into parked car following an argument

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On November 3, a 30-year-old Rockford Man was arrested after an argument and crashing into a parked car after fleeing the scene.
Around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, Rockford Police officers responded to a call of an armed subject in a home on the 300 block of North Church Street.
Once officers arrived on the scene, they were told that a man had left the area after an argument.
During an investigation, officers learned that the man had returned to the home, but had left again.
A short time later, officers found the car on Park Avenue and tried to pull it over.
The car fled the scene, but crashed into a parked car.
Both occupants were arrested.
Police officers were able to find a loaded handgun inside the vehicle.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Lawrence Sanders, 30, Rockford
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
Possession of a Defaced Firearm