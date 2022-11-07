 Skip to main content
Rockford man arrested after crashing into parked car following an argument

  • Updated
ROCKFORD (WREX) — On November 3, a 30-year-old Rockford Man was arrested after an argument and crashing into a parked car after fleeing the scene.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, Rockford Police officers responded to a call of an armed subject in a home on the 300 block of North Church Street.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they were told that a man had left the area after an argument.

During an investigation, officers learned that the man had returned to the home, but had left again.

A short time later, officers found the car on Park Avenue and tried to pull it over.

The car fled the scene, but crashed into a parked car.

Both occupants were arrested.

Police officers were able to find a loaded handgun inside the vehicle.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:

Lawrence Sanders, 30, Rockford

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Possession of a Defaced Firearm

