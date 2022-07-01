Public assistance needed in locating Rockford murder suspect

ROCKFORD - On Thursday, October 22, 2020 around 10:45 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to a 911 call for a possible shooting victim at a residence in the 3000 block of Chateau Lane.
Once they arrived, officers found the victim, 33-year-old Maurice Simmons, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
After an extensive multi-year investigation, Rockford Police detectives were able to identify a suspect, 32-year-old Rico Jefferson.
After a review of the facts of the case, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized the charge listed below for Rico Jefferson, and an arrest warrant was issued.
Rico Jefferson, 32, Rockford: First Degree Murder
He is not in custody at this time.
If you have any information regarding the incident or know the whereabouts of Rico Jefferson, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.
You can also submit an anonymous tip by texting the word "RPDTIP" to 847411.