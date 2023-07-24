 Skip to main content
Pavia Sworn-in As New Rochelle Police Chief

ROCHELLE -- The Rochelle Police Department officially has a new police chief with Pete Pavia now sworn-in. Pavia was sworn-in at Monday night's city council meeting officially replacing Eric Higby.

Higby retired from the department in March and Pavia was named Interim Police Chief. Before becoming police chief, Pavia was the Resource Officer at Rochelle Community High School.

Overall Pavia has 25-plus years experience in law enforcement and started working with Rochelle Police in 2018.

