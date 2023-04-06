Midday shooting scene in downtown Rockford cleared after man shot in face

Shooting investigation around East State Street in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Law enforcement has cleared the site of a shooting that occurred around noon Thursday, but further details are not being released about the motive.
At 12:12 p.m., Rockford Police tweeted that a man was shot in the 300 block of East State Street.
The police asked the public to avoid the area of East State and First Street while the investigation was underway.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: Adult male shot in the 300 block of E. State Street. Avoid the area of E. State and First Street while we investigate. More details will follow when available.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 6, 2023
At 12:34 p.m., another tweet said that the victim had been transported to a local hospital with a serious wound.
UPDATE: The victim was transported to a local hospital with a serious gunshot wound to his face. Please check back here for further updates.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 6, 2023
This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they become available.