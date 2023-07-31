 Skip to main content
Man seriously injured after shooting breaks out at Rockford party

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A man receives serious injuries after a shooting breaks out at a large party.

On Sunday, July 30 around 3:30 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 1200 block of 8th Street.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man who was a shooting victim with serious injuries.

Officers were informed that a fight broke out at a large party and the man was shot while leaving.

There were multiple people outside, but there was little to no cooperation with police.

