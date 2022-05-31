Man Identified In Casino Shooting, Task Force Investigation Underway

ROCKFORD (WREX) — At approximately 8:30 p.m. area officers were in involved in a shooting at the temporary Rockford Casino after receiving reports of a man in the parking lot with gun.
According to the Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley, the suspect has been identified as Bradley James Thompkins, 51.
While standing in the parking lot near the entrance of the casino, Thompkins was confronted by officers and pointed a gun to his head before shooting one shot into the air and then pointing the gun at officers, according to a news release from the Winnebago County State's Attorney Office.
Two Rockford Police Department officers, Dion Embrey and Jordan Black, and one Winnebago County Sheriff's Office Deputy, Giorgi Arbisi, fired shots at Thompkins.
Hanley said he believes the Thompkins was shot in the mid-section of his body.
Thompkins is currently being treated at a local hospital and is in critical condition.
According to the news release and upon the request of Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd and Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana, the Winnebago- Boone County Integrity Task Force arrived on the scene and took over the investigation.
Neither the Rockford Police Department nor the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office will participate in the investigation.
The Integrity Task Force will not release video evidence during the investigation according to the news release.
The Integrity Task Force was created in 2010 and is comprised of law enforcement officers from 15 departments across Boone and Winnebago county.
No task force member from the agency that's under review is allowed to take part in the investigation.
Once the task force has completed its review, it will turn over its findings to the state's attorney.
A 13 WREX investigation from last April revealed that all officers involved in just over 20 cases were found to be justified in their actions.
The investigation could take around 30 days but is dependent upon when ballistic lab results are made available.