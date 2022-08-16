 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Large police scene for barricaded person in Rockford

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockford Police Department RPD Generic
By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On August 16 at 1:47 p.m., Rockford police tweeted about a shooting investigation, stating:

"Shooting investigation in the 400 block of South 5th Street. Please avoid the area as we continue to investigate. Further details will follow when available."

At 3:32 p.m., another tweet surfaced that reported an update to the investigation. The tweet read:

"Update: Juvenile male and adult female sustained serious injuries. Please continue to avoid the aforementioned area while we continue our investigation."

Another tweet was sent at 4:37 p.m. that read:

"Barricaded subject in the 300 block of South 4th Street. Please avoid the area. More information will follow when available."

It has not been confirmed whether the tweet sent at 4:37 p.m. corresponds with the previous tweets. 

13 WREX will have more information as it becomes available. This is a developing story.

