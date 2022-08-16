Large police scene for barricaded person in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On August 16 at 1:47 p.m., Rockford police tweeted about a shooting investigation, stating:
"Shooting investigation in the 400 block of South 5th Street. Please avoid the area as we continue to investigate. Further details will follow when available."
At 3:32 p.m., another tweet surfaced that reported an update to the investigation. The tweet read:
"Update: Juvenile male and adult female sustained serious injuries. Please continue to avoid the aforementioned area while we continue our investigation."
Another tweet was sent at 4:37 p.m. that read:
"Barricaded subject in the 300 block of South 4th Street. Please avoid the area. More information will follow when available."
It has not been confirmed whether the tweet sent at 4:37 p.m. corresponds with the previous tweets.
13 WREX will have more information as it becomes available. This is a developing story.