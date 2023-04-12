 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
THIS EVENING...

* Affected Area...Lake IN, Porter, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry,
Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, Newton, De Kalb, Jasper, Kane, DuPage,
Cook, La Salle, Benton, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee,
Livingston, Iroquois and Ford.

* Timing...11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts...Dry fuels, low relative humidity, and strong winds
will create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of
wildfires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Rockford Police: Students, staff safe following false reports of active shooter

IMG_7410.jpg

Photos: Potential shooting incident at Rockford East High School

ROCKFORD — At 8:39 a.m., Rockford Police tweeted that there is a large police presence at East High School for reports of a shooting. 

At 8:50 a.m., Rockford Public Schools tweeted that traffic is being routed to the Schnucks on Charles Street.

The school is in lockdown.

At 9:18 a.m., Freeport School District #145 released a statement via Facebook about police responding to Freeport High School.

Authorities are confirming details and will brief the public at 10:00 a.m. 

13 WREX has crews on scene. This is a developing story and more details will be posted as they become available. 

