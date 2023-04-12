Rockford Police: Students, staff safe following false reports of active shooter

ROCKFORD — At 8:39 a.m., Rockford Police tweeted that there is a large police presence at East High School for reports of a shooting.
Large police presence at East High School for reports of a shooting. At this time, we are working on confirming details, but it looks to be a false report. We are clearing the building as we speak and further updates will be posted here.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 12, 2023
At 8:50 a.m., Rockford Public Schools tweeted that traffic is being routed to the Schnucks on Charles Street.
The school is in lockdown.
At 9:18 a.m., Freeport School District #145 released a statement via Facebook about police responding to Freeport High School.
Authorities are confirming details and will brief the public at 10:00 a.m.
13 WREX has crews on scene. This is a developing story and more details will be posted as they become available.