Janesville man charged with child abuse

JANESVILLE, WIS (WREX) — A man is in custody after a child was injured during a domestic incident that happened in Janesville, Wisconsin over the weekend.
Janesville police officers responded just after 1 a.m. Saturday to the 300 block of N. Washington St., after a 12-year-old child called about their mother being attacked.
The mother was inside a parked vehicle outside her home when the mother's boyfriend, Samuel Ryan, of Janesville attacked her.
Police say the woman escaped the vehicle and ran to her home. Ryan allegedly tried to get inside the home knocking over the child and breaking their wrist.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies assisted in the investigation of finding Ryan in Fort Atkinson, Wis. Ryan was arrested and faces physicals abuse of a child, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct.