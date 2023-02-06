 Skip to main content
Illinois State Police Expanding Crisis Intervention Training

  • Updated
  • 0
Illinois-State-Police

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — Illinois State Police is rolling out a 40-hour Crisis Intervention Team training that all officers can attend beginning this month.

The CIT program will create a connection between law enforcement professionals, mental health providers, families, and consumer advocates. 

The end goal for the CIT is to train officers to better understand mental illnesses, and resolving a crisis situation with a lower risk of injury. 

To date, there are 51 ISP officers that have completed the 40-hour training program and 13 officers that have completed the additional 24-hour Train-the-Trainer Course.

Those 13 officers will now be providing the 40-hour training to ISP officers statewide.

