Illinois State Police Expanding Crisis Intervention Training

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — Illinois State Police is rolling out a 40-hour Crisis Intervention Team training that all officers can attend beginning this month.
The CIT program will create a connection between law enforcement professionals, mental health providers, families, and consumer advocates.
The end goal for the CIT is to train officers to better understand mental illnesses, and resolving a crisis situation with a lower risk of injury.
To date, there are 51 ISP officers that have completed the 40-hour training program and 13 officers that have completed the additional 24-hour Train-the-Trainer Course.
Those 13 officers will now be providing the 40-hour training to ISP officers statewide.