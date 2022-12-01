Freeport Civilian Police Academy opens class applications

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Freeport Police Department has opened its applications for the spring 2023 civilian police academy. It is a free, 8 week course held in the spring to help civilians better understand police duties, and garner a healthy relationship between people in Freeport, and the police force.
"Again, there is a lot of misconception about policing and about who police officers are. We're just like everybody else", said Freeport Police Chief, Matthew Summers.
"So, it gives the community the time to come. This isn't a class that's put on by the chief, this is a class that's put on by officers...who are experts in their area."
The classes will be held on Tuesday evenings next spring, with the start date still to be announced. Residents can sign up by visiting the Freeport Police Facebook page.