Arson suspect shot after attacking deputy at Wisconsin Hospital

RACINE, Wis — A shooting early Monday morning has left one injured after police arrived on scene.
The shots fired call happened at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, Wis. Police say a man that was suspected of starting a fire was receiving treatment at the hospital while a deputy was guarding the suspect.
That deputy was then attacked by the suspect after receiving treatment causing the deputy to discharge his firearm injuring the suspect.
The suspect sustained non-life threatening injuries and is currently receiving additional medical care. No one else was injured during the incident.