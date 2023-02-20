 Skip to main content
Arson suspect shot after attacking deputy at Wisconsin Hospital

RACINE, Wis — A shooting early Monday morning has left one injured after police arrived on scene. 

The shots fired call happened at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, Wis. Police say a man that was suspected of starting a fire was receiving treatment at the hospital while a deputy was guarding the suspect. 

That deputy was then attacked by the suspect after receiving treatment causing the deputy to discharge his firearm injuring the suspect. 

The suspect sustained non-life threatening injuries and is currently receiving additional medical care. No one else was injured during the incident. 

