Accident report claims Rockford fire truck not at fault for fatal crash, but questions remain

ROCKFORD — Two weeks after a collision between a car and Rockford Fire Truck took a person's life, we're learning more about who is being blamed for the crash.
On March 6 around 11:15 a.m. a Rockford Fire Truck collided with a car at the intersection of Whitman Street and North Church Street.
The driver of the car, 56-year-old Marta Esquivas, died from the crash.
13 Investigates has since got the crash report from Rockford Police through an open records request.
The report claims Esquivas headed east on Whitman towards Church Street. Then, the report says she "disobeyed a red light" before crashing into the fire truck. The next line of the report goes on to say the fire truck had a green light as it drove south on Church Street.
Not present in the accident report are interviews of the driver and passengers in the fire truck or anyone on the car driven by Esquivas.
While the accident report was granted through an open records request, dash camera from police that rushed to the scene was denied by Rockford Police citing an "ongoing investigation."