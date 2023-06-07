4 men arrested after posing as Dixon Water Department workers to break into homes

DIXON, Ill. — Four men are behind bars after video surveillance footage captured the group entering homes in Dixon, leading to similar style burglaries throughout the state.
On March 13 around 3:40 p.m., the Dixon Police Department received a call about unknown suspects in the 1000 block of South Galena Avenue.
In the call, the citizen reported that the unknown suspects arrived at the citizen's home and indicated that they worked for the City of Dixon's Water Department.
The citizen spoke with a black man wearing a green and yellow vest. He also had some type of documentation with the City of Dixon logo with the Dixon Arch.
The suspect requested that the home owner walk to the backyard with them.
While this was happening, the suspect was talking with a second unknown suspect through walkie-talkie radios.
The homeowner indicated that they believe at the time this was all happening, the other unknown suspects entered the home and took several personal items from the home.
After an investigation, officers were able to identify several homes that had personal security cameras on their property.
Officers spoke to owners of the cameras and retrieved video surveillance footage that showed the suspect car, a black-colored Ford Edge and five suspects that were involved in the incident.
Surveillance footage made it clear that the suspect car had travelled to the 1000 block of South Galena Avenue from the north and left the area heading southbound.
Detectives provided the Illinois Tollway with a description of the car and were able to find additional images through License Plate Readers.
Information and images were sent to law enforcement agencies throughout the state of Illinois in attempts to find both the suspects and the car.
On April 10, Lawrence Miller and Sam Mason were arrested on an unrelated case and are currently in the DuPage County Jail.
On May 19, arrest warrants were issued for the following:
- Mike Miller, age 52, Arlington Heights, IL
Residential Burglary, Class 1 Felony
- Lawrence Miller, age 29, Arlington Heights, IL
Residential Burglary, Class 1 Felony
- Sam Mason, age 26, Arlington Heights, IL
Residential Burglary, Class 1 Felony
- Buddy Mason, age 22, Arlington Heights, IL
Residential Burglary, Class 1 Felony
On June 6, Mike Miller and Buddy Mason were arrested in Gurnee and taken to Lee County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing and more arrest(s) are pending. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Dixon Police Department at (815) 288-4411, or through the department’s social media sites as well.