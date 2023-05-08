15-year-old girl found dead in DeKalb identified, man charged with murder

DEKALB, Ill. — A 15-year-old girl that was reported missing by her family was found dead on Sunday.
She has been identified by DeKalb Police as Gracie Sasso-Cleveland.
On the evening of May 6, the DeKalb Police Department was notified about Sasso-Cleveland who had not been seen by family members since the evening of May 4.
Phone records showed that she had been at an address in the 500 block of College Avenue in DeKalb on May 4.
An investigation led to police finding the body of the Sasso-Cleveland in a dumpster on the afternoon of May 7.
Using search warrants, police reportedly searched a nearby residence and arrested 29-year-old Timothy M. Doll.
Doll reportedly knew the Sasso-Cleveland. Doll is undergoing a necessary medical procedure at an area hospital before being admitted to jail.
Doll has been charged with:
First Degree Murder (2 counts)
Aggravated Criminal Sex Abuse
Concealment of a Homicide
Aggravated Domestic Battery
Obstruction of Justice (2 counts)
Unlawful Restraint
Unlawful Communication by a Child Sex Offender
Dr. Minerva Garcia-Sanchez, Superintendent of DeKalb CUSD #428, sent out the following letter on May 7:
Bethany McCall, a close family friend, created a GoFundMe page for Sasso-Cleveland. In the first 17 hours, the fundraiser raised just over $4,000 of a $15,000 goal.
The webpage reads: "Gracie was only 15, she had her entire life ahead of her and she has been torn from us, we are beyond devastated. She was bright, beautiful, and had loved kids. She always took extra time to hangout with whatever friends toddler she was around. A beautiful daughter, niece, sister, aunt, taken from us way too soon."