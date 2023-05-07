15-year-old DeKalb girl found dead one day after family reported her missing

DEKALB, Ill. — A 15-year-old girl that was reported missing by her family was found dead on Sunday.
On the evening of May 6, the DeKalb Police Department was notified about a 15-year-old female from DeKalb who had not been seen by family members since the evening of May 4.
Phone records showed that she had been at an address in the 500 block of College Avenue in DeKalb on May 4.
An investigation led to police finding the body of the missing female on the afternoon of May 7, Police are now investigating the teenager’s death as a homicide, authorities say.
Using search warrants, police reportedly searched a nearby residence and arrested a man in connection to the girl’s death.
A man has been arrested in the teenager’s death and charges against him are pending.
The suspect reportedly knew the victim, who also has not been identified.
“There is no threat to the general public in this case,” DeKalb Police wrote. “The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available.”