Franklin Grove woman focused on capturing families forever moments

FRANKLIN GROVE (WREX) — A picture is worth a thousand words.
As cliché as it sounds, it's quite accurate.
So much can be shown and said in one photograph.
A single that can capture so much emotion.
It's why Dakota Dempsey loves her job as a family and wedding photographer.
"Photography is something I've always loved," Dempsey said.
"I asked for a camera two years ago. It was more for just family pictures at first. It just kind of developed into wanting a business out of it because I love it."
Dempsey left her job as a corrections officer to follow her passion.
Working out of her home in Franklin Grove, she spends quite a bit of time perfecting her pics, making sure every one tells the right emotional story, particularly when it comes to kids.
"They're so unpredictable and I love catching all the genuine moments that they have."
"It's just incredible. I love it. I just really focus on trying to make the session fun. "