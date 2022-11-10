Wisconsin collects over 54,000 pounds of unwanted medications in Drug Take Back Day

MADISON, WI (WREX) — The state of Wisconsin collected unwanted medications on October 29, 2022 for Drug Take Back Day.
The state collected 54,040 lbs. of unwanted medication to safely dispose of it.
Wisconsin had over 140 law enforcement agencies participate during the day. Medications were also collected from permanent drug disposal boxes that each law enforcement agency has. There are more than 490 of those permanent drug disposal boxes that are accessible year round.
Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.
All the drugs will be incinerated at Covanta Energy Corporation In Indianapolis, Indiana.