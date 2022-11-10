 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wisconsin collects over 54,000 pounds of unwanted medications in Drug Take Back Day

  • 0
CDC updates opioid prescribing guidelines with new recommendations on tapering or continuing prescriptions

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidelines on the use of prescription opioids. Tablets of opioid painkiller, Oxycodon, are pictured here on September 18, 2019 in Washington, D.C.

 Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images

MADISON, WI (WREX) — The state of Wisconsin collected unwanted medications on October 29, 2022 for Drug Take Back Day.

The state collected 54,040 lbs. of unwanted medication to safely dispose of it.

Wisconsin had over 140 law enforcement agencies participate during the day. Medications were also collected from permanent drug disposal boxes that each law enforcement agency has. There are more than 490 of those permanent drug disposal  boxes that are accessible year round. 

Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

All the drugs will be incinerated at Covanta Energy Corporation In Indianapolis, Indiana.

Tags

Recommended for you