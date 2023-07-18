Summerfield Zoo announces new arrivals of lynx, porcupine

BELVIDERE, Ill. — Summerfield Zoo in Belvidere has announced new arrivals of a baby Siberian Lynx and an African Crested Porcupine.
The zoo is located at 3088 Flora Road in Belvidere.
“We are thrilled to announce the arrival of a male Siberian Lynx named Jinx and a male Crested Porcupine named Lance. For now, Jinx is available for viewing in the zoo’s animal nursery but will be joining our animal shows soon. Lance is also available for viewing in our animal nursery.” says Rick Anderson, owner of Summerfield Zoo.
Admission to the Zoo is $14 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $10 per child. All proceeds go to the care of the animals, many of which are rescues.
Summerfield Zoo features animal presentations, petting zoo, baby goat bottle feeding, snack shops, and gifts at the Flying Reindeer Gift Shop.