Illinois ranks second nationwide for dog bite insurance claims

ILLINOIS — Sunday marked the beginning of National Dog Bite Prevention Week, ending on April 15.
According to data published by State Farm, Illinois is ranked #2 in the US for dog-related injury insurance claims in 2022.
On a national level, State Farm reports that the company paid out nearly $211 million for dog-related injuries, which is a 30% increase from 2021.
These claims can range from severe dog bites or attacks to dogs accidentally pulling or knocking an owner over.
2022 State Farm Dog Bite Claim Numbers/State Ranking
|1
|California
|400 claims
|$32.2 million
|2
|Illinois
|255 claims
|$17.5 million
|3
|Michigan
|175 claims
|$8.44 million
|4
|Pennsylvania
|160 claims
|$11.2 million
|5
|Ohio
|160 claims
|$7.7 million
In March 2023. the National Dog Bite Prevention Coalition conducted a survey of over 1,330 participants about their experiences with dogs:
- 23% said they have been injured by a dog scratch
- 19% said they have been injured by a dog bite
- 17% said that their own dog has either bitten them or another dog
- 11% filed an insurance claim due to a dog-related injury
- 6% have either sued or been sued due to a dog-related injury claim
To reduce the risk of your dog biting, here are some simple tips:
- Provide food, water, exercise, and shelter for your pet so that all of their basic needs are fulfilled.
- Pay attention to your pet to prevent accidents.
- Look for changes in health and pain. Dogs are more likely to bite or lash out if they are sick or hurting.