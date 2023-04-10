 Skip to main content
Illinois ranks second nationwide for dog bite insurance claims

  • Updated
Pet Owner Safety
State Farm

ILLINOIS — Sunday marked the beginning of National Dog Bite Prevention Week, ending on April 15.

According to data published by State Farm, Illinois is ranked #2 in the US for dog-related injury insurance claims in 2022.

On a national level, State Farm reports that the company paid out nearly $211 million for dog-related injuries, which is a 30% increase from 2021.

These claims can range from severe dog bites or attacks to dogs accidentally pulling or knocking an owner over. 

2022 State Farm Dog Bite Claim Numbers/State Ranking

California 400 claims $32.2 million 
Illinois 255 claims $17.5 million 
Michigan 175 claims $8.44 million 
Pennsylvania 160 claims $11.2 million 
Ohio 160 claims $7.7 million 

In March 2023. the National Dog Bite Prevention Coalition conducted a survey of over 1,330 participants about their experiences with dogs:

  • 23% said they have been injured by a dog scratch
  • 19% said they have been injured by a dog bite
  • 17% said that their own dog has either bitten them or another dog
  • 11% filed an insurance claim due to a dog-related injury
  • 6% have either sued or been sued due to a dog-related injury claim

To reduce the risk of your dog biting, here are some simple tips:

  • Provide food, water, exercise, and shelter for your pet so that all of their basic needs are fulfilled.
  • Pay attention to your pet to prevent accidents.
  • Look for changes in health and pain. Dogs are more likely to bite or lash out if they are sick or hurting. 

