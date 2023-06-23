Freeport's dog pound at capacity, showcases 5 family-friendly dogs ready for adoption

FREEPORT, Ill. — Five family-friendly dogs in Freeport are looking for their forever homes!
The City of Freeport operates a Dog Pound for lost and stray dogs captured by Animal Control.
While many dogs find a home, some have long stays and eventually end up abandoned at the Dog Pound. Many dogs have gone unclaimed for longer than six weeks.
Unfortunately, the City's Dog Pound is at full capacity and surrounding Freeport-area shelters are unable to take these abandoned dogs.
“We want to do our best to ensure these dogs are provided with loving homes,” says Freeport’s Communication Director Kevyn Sutter. “While they’ve fallen in love with our public works staff, they’ll easily fall in love with you, too.”
Currently, five loveable dogs are up for adoption. There are three females and two males.
While the City has limited information on the dogs up for adoption, all have family-friendly demeanors.
Please call the Public Works Yard at 815-235-8210 to set up an appointment to meet the dogs at the Freeport Animal Hospital. Adoption fees will only include the cost to make sure the dog is up to date on vaccinations and for spay or neuter costs.
A tan, young female bull terrier-mix with a goofy, lovebug attitude.
A young female shorthaired pointer, full of energy.
A female bull terrier that wants nothing but tummy rubs, cuddles, and love.
An intact male bull terrier mix that loves sunshine and attention.
A handsome male husky-mix. He has two ears, we promise! He just likes posing for photos.