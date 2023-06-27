Inspiring 815: Local painter inspires artists, highlighting Oregon History

OREGON (WREX) — Chloe Metz, an Oregon native, is on a mission to bring Oregon's rich history to life. She wants to inspire other artists to pursue a full time career in art, is painting murals in the city and plans to have an art demonstration in September at the Oregon Coliseum.
"We're starting to celebrate just how amazing this town is," Metz said. "I feel like Oregon is just starting to blow up with new businesses [and] new attractions. So this is really just celebrating all of the growth that Oregon has right now."
After leaving Oregon for college, Metz did not anticipate returning to the city she calls home, much less living off of her art full time.
"Whenever you're having those lulls in your career, don't take that as 'you're done.' Just keep pushing through that," Metz said.
"Keep grinding because this is a career that doesn't come easily. You're working all hours of the day [and] people are reaching out to you when you're on vacations."
Now she encourages other artists to chase their dreams, after painting her first mural in the city, being scheduled to paint two more, and having a partnership with the 'Coliseum of Art, Antiques, and Americana' (CAAA), being the featured artist of the month, coming in September.
"When I discovered Chloe's art [while] coming into Oregon, I [knew] I needed to track this young woman down," the Executive Director for CAAA, Mike Glenn, said.
"I liked her talent, but it's so nice to see that that creativity was blossomed in a town like Oregon. [She] is in the school system and inspiring these young people and motivate them. It's fun to see that to see that she's doing this full time. I want to help showcase that because then we can inspire other people."
"I think the first [mural] I did was proving a point to myself that I could do it." Metz said.
"It's scary to do a mural, but I took that risk."
If you are interested to learn more about Metz, and her artwork, you may visit her Instagram or her website. If you're looking to learn more about upcoming events at the CAAA, you may visit their website.